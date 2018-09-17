BOSTON (CBS) – Millions of Americans experience hair loss and some turn to pills, injections, and transplant surgeries with varying results, but now scientists are testing a new light-based, wearable device to regrow hair.
Researchers say earlier studies have shown that lasers, specifically red light, can stimulate hair follicles. So scientists have developed a chip the size of a postage stamp containing 900 micro LEDs.
When they applied the chip to the shaved backs of mice 15 minutes a day for 20 days, the mice regrew hair faster and longer than mice who weren’t treated or those given injections of a medication commonly used to treat baldness.
Scientists will now have to test the chip on humans.
Dr. Mallika MarshallFollow Dr. Mallika Marshall on Twitter Mallika Marshall, MD, is an Emmy-award winning journalist and physician who serves as the regular Health...More from Dr. Mallika Marshall