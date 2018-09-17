BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a pretty busy summer for Celtics guard Terry Rozier.

Ever since he burst on the scene for the Boston Celtics, helping lead the team to the Eastern Conference finals in place of the injured Kyrie Irving, Rozier has enjoyed an offseason of stardom. “Scary Terry” is everywhere, and now, he’s even getting recognized in public by some pretty big stars.

In an interview with GQ, Rozier explained the moment when he knew that he had made it big: When he was recognized by a star of yesteryear, none other than Steve Urkel himself.

“We were out to eat in LA. He was with his bodyguards. He got up to leave and he tapped me. ‘You had a great year.’ Everybody knows who Steve Urkel is. That was nuts,” Rozier said, explaining his encounter with actor Jaleel White. “It’s been crazy all summer.”

Don’t think for a second that a compliment from such a titan of the silver screen will turn Rozier complacent. He knows that his playing time will likely take a dip with a healthy Irving returning to the Celtics lineup, but he isn’t going to live on the “Scary Terry” momentum of last season.

“People can take it two ways. They can either be satisfied or it can be a thing where, ‘I want this to happen forever.’ It’s definitely humbling and it’s a blessing. I want this to always be like this,” he said.

As for that catchy nickname, Rozier gave an in-depth explanation on how it came to fruition. It came shortly after Rozier made one of the plays of the regular season, pilfering a win for the Celtics with a last-second steal and dunk against the Indiana Pacers.