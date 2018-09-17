BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon is reportedly close to having a new home, and the Patriots are reportedly close to adding some depth to their wide receiving corps.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and Browns are “getting close” to a deal for the troubled wide receiver. The Browns are looking to move on from Gordon, who was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Gordon has loads of talent, and at just 27 years old, should still have plenty in the tank in New England. If he can return to form as a No. 1 receiver, Gordon will give Tom Brady another legitimate threat in the passing game, which he currently lacks with Julian Edelman suspended for the next two weeks and Brandin Cooks catching passes in Los Angeles.

But as talented as Gordon is when on the field, there are just as many concerns about where his head is at. He has played in just 11 of a possible 66 games over the last five seasons, missing both the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Browns were going to release Brown on Monday, but several teams reached out inquiring about a potential trade for the receiver. They were reportedly only interested in trading him to an NFC team, but must have had a change of heart Monday.

Gordon was initially drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft, and hauled in 50 catches for 805 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He was an All Pro in 2013 after leading the NFL with 1,644 receiving yards to go with nine touchdowns. In 41 career games in the NFL, Gordon has 180 receptions and 16 touchdowns.