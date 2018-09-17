BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The long-awaited recount in the Third Congressional District Democratic primary should be finished Monday afternoon, according to Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin. Lori Trahan held a 122-vote lead over Dan Koh after the September 4 primary. Koh filed for a recount last week and it must be finished by September 17.

Since the recount started Galvin said Trahan’s lead has increased to 143 votes.

“It’s been a very painstaking effort to count over 88,000 ballots,” Galvin said. One town still had to finish their recount as of mid-day Monday. “Once they’ve done that and we have all of the results in hand, we’ll just tabulate them and calculate it and proceed to certify a result.”

Ten candidates ran for Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas’s open congressional seat, which covers the district’s 37 cities and towns from Lowell and Lawrence to Concord and suburbs west of Boston.

Koh is the former chief of staff to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Trahan was the chief of staff to former Rep. Marty Meehan.

The winner will face Republican Rick Green and independent candidate Mike Mullen in the November election.

