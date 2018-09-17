BOSTON (CBS/AP) – For the first time in nearly 200 years, women will star in Hasty Pudding productions.

The Crimson reports that on Sunday night the once all-male Harvard University group cast six women in its 2019 show, along with six men.

The group founded in 1844 is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters. Students and alumni have been calling on the troupe to change its casting policy in recent years. Female students even have been auditioning for roles as a protest over the years, but none ever were cast.

At a comedic roast celebrating actress Mila Kunis in January, the group announced it would allow women to join the cast.

Kunis said the casting policy changes factored heavily into her decision to accept her pudding pot.

“I wouldn’t be here otherwise,” she said. “It was something very important to me. This is something this program always wanted to do. It was something that was going to happen inevitably.”

