GARDNER (CBS) – An observant Gardner woman is being credited with saving a man stuck between two freight train cars on Sunday.

“I flew out of my car and just tried to lift him up and get away from the train before it started to move,” said Jennifer Ringuette.

Ringuette saw the man fall between the two cars around 7PM Sunday on West Broadway. Cell phone video shows her run over and help him stand up before she jumps up onto the train.

“His left leg was a prosthetic metal leg and it was stuck underneath a set of the back of the car,” said Ringuette.

Ringuette almost went another way to avoid the train. She’s glad she stopped to help the man in need.

“I feel like everything that led up me being here at this moment was led by God,” said Ringuette.

She left the scene before she was able to get the man’s name.