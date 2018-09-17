WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hawaii, Local TV, Logan Airport, travel

BOSTON (CBS) – Hawaii will soon be one flight away for winter-weary Bostonians.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced that five-day-a-week nonstop flights from Logan Airport to Honolulu will begin April 4, 2019. The airline says at 5,095 miles, it will become the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in United States history.

“This route will provide travelers from Hawaii direct access to all that the Commonwealth has to offer, including our nation-leading innovation economy, while also making travel for New England residents to Hawaii easier,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

It will take 11 hours and 40 minutes for the Airbus A330 to fly westbound to Hawaii and 10 hours 15 minutes to return to Boston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s