BOSTON (CBS) – Hawaii will soon be one flight away for winter-weary Bostonians.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced that five-day-a-week nonstop flights from Logan Airport to Honolulu will begin April 4, 2019. The airline says at 5,095 miles, it will become the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in United States history.

“This route will provide travelers from Hawaii direct access to all that the Commonwealth has to offer, including our nation-leading innovation economy, while also making travel for New England residents to Hawaii easier,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

It will take 11 hours and 40 minutes for the Airbus A330 to fly westbound to Hawaii and 10 hours 15 minutes to return to Boston.