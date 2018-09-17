WEATHER ALERT:Florence Remnants To Bring Torrential Downpours Tuesday
BEDFORD (CBS) – Police in Bedford are asking residents to be on the lookout for bears.

The police department tweeted a photo Monday of a bear standing up by a bird feeder. Residents are urged to remove any food sources near their home like bird seed and trash.

A woman in town told WBZ-TV she encountered a bear while jogging with a friend on Minuteman Trail. She said they crossed paths with the bear and it then ran into the woods.

bear jogger bedford Bedford Police Warn Residents After Bear Sighting

A bear spotted by a jogger in Bedford (Photo credit: Heather Jacobs)

Bedford residents are asked to call 781-275-1212 if they spot a bear.

