BEDFORD (CBS) – Police in Bedford are asking residents to be on the lookout for bears.

The police department tweeted a photo Monday of a bear standing up by a bird feeder. Residents are urged to remove any food sources near their home like bird seed and trash.

Black Bear Spotted in Bedford. Massachusetts Environmental Police notified and responded. If you see a bear please call 781-275-1212. Please remove all sources of food near your home such as bird seed, trash, etc. pic.twitter.com/8jGoDrkNR7 — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) September 17, 2018

A woman in town told WBZ-TV she encountered a bear while jogging with a friend on Minuteman Trail. She said they crossed paths with the bear and it then ran into the woods.

Bedford residents are asked to call 781-275-1212 if they spot a bear.