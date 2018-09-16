BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not afraid to show his frustration during New England’s 31-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

And he wasn’t afraid to voice his opinion after, either.

Brady lashed out at his teammates on the sidelines following a frustrating first quarter, yelling at them to do their jobs after a wasted drive. He followed it up in his postgame press conference, albeit a little more composed than he was during the game.

“It’s a long year. You have a bad day against a good team, that’s a recipe for losing,” he told reporters following the loss. “We certainly had a bad day. You’ve got to learn from bad days. Things just don’t magically happen. You’ve got to make them happen. All of us have to have more urgency to do things right more often over the course of practices and games. Then it’s a matter of us going out and executing.”

Tom Brady and Josh McD losing their minds after that last drive pic.twitter.com/JN5NViOHUN — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 16, 2018

Brady said the Patriots clearly didn’t execute on Sunday, leaving a number of plays on the field on offense. But asked if the hot temperatures in Jacksonville (where it was 97 degrees on the field at kickoff) played a part in that lack of execution, the quarterback swatted away that excuse/

“I actually don’t think it was that bad. At least, I didn’t feel it,” he said. “It was definitely warm, warmer than what we’ve had, but it was a lot like training camp this year. I think it was more the execution. They executed really well, we didn’t. I think it’s really that simple.

“If we want the outcomes to change, we’ve got to do things a lot differently,” he said.

Brady was pestered by Jacksonville’s pass rush for much of the afternoon, and was stip-sacked by Dante Fowler early in the fourth quarter as the Patriots tried to claw their way back into the game. He finished the game 24-of-35 for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns passes to Chris Hogan.