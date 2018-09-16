EASTHAM (CBS) — The waters at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham were closed to swimmers for an hour Sunday. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s sharktivity confirmed that a shark was spotted by a plane.

The spotting occurred one day after a man was killed in a shark attack at Wellfleet’s Newcomb Hollow Beach.

Truro has since closed all ocean side beaches until further notice.

The district attorney’s office identified the victim as Arthur Medici. The Cape Cod National Park Service said the attack happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. CPR was performed on Medici after he was pulled from the water and beach-goers teamed up to carry him down the beach.

Medici was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance but did not survive.