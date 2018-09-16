DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:30 PMWBZ News
    12:05 AMSports Final
    12:30 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jim Smith, Local TV, Revere fire

REVERE (CBS) – At least 60 people have been displaced and five firefighters injured as a massive fire ripped through a Revere apartment building.

The flames broke out Sunday around 2 p.m. on Franklin Ave. Hours later, firefighters were still working to knock down the flames.

revere1 Massive Fire Rips Through Revere Apartment Building

Revere firefighters were unable to enter the building because flames were so severe. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters were unable to enter the building and forced to fight the flames from outside.

Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said five firefighters required medical treatment. He did not have details on their conditions.

revere2 Massive Fire Rips Through Revere Apartment Building

Smoke pours from a Franklin Ave. apartment fire in Revere. (WBZ-TV)

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

The building is a total loss.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s