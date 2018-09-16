REVERE (CBS) – At least 60 people have been displaced and five firefighters injured as a massive fire ripped through a Revere apartment building.

The flames broke out Sunday around 2 p.m. on Franklin Ave. Hours later, firefighters were still working to knock down the flames.

Firefighters were unable to enter the building and forced to fight the flames from outside.

Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said five firefighters required medical treatment. He did not have details on their conditions.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

The building is a total loss.