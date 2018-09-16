BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Jaguars will square off in an AFC Championship Game rematch in Jacksonville, a great early season test for both teams.

It’s only Week 2, but this game could be a preview of another big game between the two teams come January. Before they kick off Sunday afternoon, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tilt:

– The Pats have won all seven of their regular season games against the Jaguars and have taken four of their five meetings in the postseason.

– New England is 3-1 overall in Jacksonville.

– The Jaguars have never beaten Tom Brady, who has thrown a total of 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in the eight games that he’s played against them.

– Jacksonville is one of seven NFL teams that Brady owns an undefeated record against, along with Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Minnesota, Tampa Bay.

– Brady has had two of his best single-game completion percentages against Jacksonville. He set a franchise record against the Jags in 2009 when he completed 23 of his 26 passes (88.5 percent) in a 35-7 New England win, which is tied for the 13th best completion percentage in NFL history (minimum 20 attempts).

We probably should have seen that one coming, since Brady set an NFL postseason record against the Jags in 2008 when he completed an absurd 92.9 percent of his passes (26-of-28) in the AFC Divisional Round.

– If the Pats win, it will mark the 10th time since 2000 that the team has started a season 2-0.

– A Patriots victory would also be Robert Kraft’s 300th as their owner. He would become the fastest owner in NFL history to reach that mark.

– Tom Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 69 different players during his career, and will tie Vinny Testaverde for the NFL record if/when he finds No. 70. Cordarrelle Patterson, Sony Michel and Jacob Hollister (maybe even Matthew Slater) are candidates for the milestone this weekend.

– Brady has connected with Rob Gronkowski for plenty of touchdowns, but if the duo hooks up for 60+ receiving yards this weekend, they will pass the Tony Romo-Jason Witten tandem for second most yards between and quarterback and tight end in NFL history (7,287).

– Speaking of Gronk, he’s gone over the 100-yard mark 27 times in his career. The only tight end with more games of 100 or more yards is Tony Gonzalez with 31.

– James White has 13 receiving touchdowns since 2015, which is the most by a running back in that span.

– The Jaguars are a team that can force turnovers, but the Patriots had just 12 of those last season — good for the second-fewest in the NFL.

