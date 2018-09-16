DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMWBZ News
    12:05 AMSports Final
    12:30 AMSports Final OT
    01:00 AMJoel Osteen
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beyond The Forecast, Local TV, Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) – Florence lived up to the forecast, unfortunately. Yes, it made landfall as a Category 1 on Friday morning. But the storm stalled over the Carolinas all weekend, dumping copious amounts of rainfall and leading to record totals, widespread flooding from storm surge and fresh water.

Flash flooding continues Sunday night. River flooding will continue this week as crest forecasts vary from place to place. A terrible situation as the storm lingers as of Sunday night.

Upper level flow will carry the remnants of Florence northeast Monday, and throw it out to sea by Tuesday night. This means that New England will see the heavy rain and potential for flooding. Thankfully, the system will be moving much quicker by the time it reaches us.

2017 500mb jetstream Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

TIMING

Most of the rain holds off until early Tuesday. Rain spreads from west to east late Tuesday morning. And by 8am we will have heavy rain and thunderstorms. The wind starts to pick up a bit.

2017 rpm 4km 8am Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Torrential rain, high humidity, temps in the 70s, it will feel tropical Tuesday afternoon. Buckets of rain will start to flood some small streams and urban areas. Gusty wind from the south, southwest.

2017 rpm 4km noon Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The low pressure center is expected to pass south of us in Boston, which means a few heavier rain bands may set up across northern MA & southern NH. Torrential rain continues for the evening drive. Gusty wind from the south, southwest.

2017 rpm 4km 4pm Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

As families sit down to dinner Tuesday, the rain exits most of Massachusetts. Some leftover showers are possible across Cape Cod, but for the most part the leftovers of Florence are gone already. Wind direction rapidly switches from the northeast, north.

2017 rpm 4km 7pm Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

RAINFALL

The system moves fast but brings the tropical moisture with it. This leads to widespread 2-4” of rain with isolated areas getting 5-6.” Most models have the heaviest rain band showing up across northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire, but it’s anybody’s guess where other isolated rain bands set up.

cbs rain forecast Florence Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rainfall To New England Tuesday

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Regardless, river flooding is possible. Small stream and urban flooding is also likely with this amount of rain and an already saturated ground.

Stay tuned to the WBZ Storm Watch weather team for further updates.

Follow Pamela Gardner on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s