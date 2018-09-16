BOSTON (CBS) – Florence lived up to the forecast, unfortunately. Yes, it made landfall as a Category 1 on Friday morning. But the storm stalled over the Carolinas all weekend, dumping copious amounts of rainfall and leading to record totals, widespread flooding from storm surge and fresh water.

Flash flooding continues Sunday night. River flooding will continue this week as crest forecasts vary from place to place. A terrible situation as the storm lingers as of Sunday night.

Upper level flow will carry the remnants of Florence northeast Monday, and throw it out to sea by Tuesday night. This means that New England will see the heavy rain and potential for flooding. Thankfully, the system will be moving much quicker by the time it reaches us.

TIMING

Most of the rain holds off until early Tuesday. Rain spreads from west to east late Tuesday morning. And by 8am we will have heavy rain and thunderstorms. The wind starts to pick up a bit.

Torrential rain, high humidity, temps in the 70s, it will feel tropical Tuesday afternoon. Buckets of rain will start to flood some small streams and urban areas. Gusty wind from the south, southwest.

The low pressure center is expected to pass south of us in Boston, which means a few heavier rain bands may set up across northern MA & southern NH. Torrential rain continues for the evening drive. Gusty wind from the south, southwest.

As families sit down to dinner Tuesday, the rain exits most of Massachusetts. Some leftover showers are possible across Cape Cod, but for the most part the leftovers of Florence are gone already. Wind direction rapidly switches from the northeast, north.

RAINFALL

The system moves fast but brings the tropical moisture with it. This leads to widespread 2-4” of rain with isolated areas getting 5-6.” Most models have the heaviest rain band showing up across northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire, but it’s anybody’s guess where other isolated rain bands set up.

Regardless, river flooding is possible. Small stream and urban flooding is also likely with this amount of rain and an already saturated ground.

Stay tuned to the WBZ Storm Watch weather team for further updates.

