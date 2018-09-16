BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts had to leave Sunday’s 4-3 win over the New York Mets, but doesn’t sound too concerned about the injury.

Betts left after hurting his left side while making a throw to home plate in the sixth inning. The Boston right fielder caught a fly ball from Michael Conforto and tried to throw out Austin Jackson, who scored from third.

Boston announced that Betts was dealing with left side soreness and will be evaluated further. Manager Alex Cora told reporters after Sunday’s win that Betts will travel with the team for their three-game series against the New York Yankees, and could serve as Boston’s DH when the series gets underway Tuesday night.

Betts went down to one knee and was stretching his left side and back as a team trainer and Cora jogged to the outfield. Betts walked off slowly and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin, who went into center while Jackie Bradley Jr. moved to right.

Lin scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Benintendi.

