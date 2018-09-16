BOSTON (CBS) — We have an early favorite for the NFL’s Catch of the Year.

Jacksonville receiver Keelan Cole made a ridiculous one-handed grab against the New England Patriots on Sunday, one that would make Odel Beckham Jr. nod in approval. Cole was able to leap over New England corner Eric Rowe and reach back for Blake Bortles’ pass, snagging it with his right hand and hanging on as he somersaulted to the turf.

The catch reminded most football fans of Beckham’s one-handed grab during the 2014 season, which many consider the greatest catch of all time. We’ll see how Cole’s snag goes down in NFL history as the season progresses, but chances are we’ll be seeing plenty of replays throughout the year.

Cole’s 22-yard reception set the Jaguars up at their own 46-yard line, and they found the end zone three plays later when Bortles fittingly hooked up with Cole on a 24-yard touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.