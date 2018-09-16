DEVELOPING STORY:Merrimack Valley Explosions Complete Coverage
Filed Under:BC Eagles, Boston College, Boston College Football, Local TV, NCAA Top 25, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston College Eagles are back in the AP’s Top 25 for the first time in nearly a decade.

BC came in at No. 23 in the Associated Press’ newest rankings, which were released Sunday. It’s the first time since Nov. 20, 2008, when they were ranked No. 18th nationally, that the Eagles have found themselves in college football’s Top 25.

The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with an impressive 41-34 victory over Wake Forest to open ACC play. Led by sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown and running back A.J. Dillon, Boston College has scored 40+ points in their first three games of the season for the first time in school history.

The Eagles look to start the season 4-0 for just the fifth time in school history (and first time since 2007) when they square off against Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 22.

