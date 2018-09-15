LAWRENCE (CBS) – Utility workers are continuing going door-to-door at thousands of houses in the Merrimack Valley checking gas valves two days after a series of explosions and fires prompted widespread evacuations.

Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions: What We Know

On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. This allowed the Department of Public Utilities to replace Columbia Gas with Eversource as the lead in recovery efforts.

Thursday night, an over-pressurized gas line caused several explosions and 60-80 fires all at one time.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty tweeted Saturday to thank his department and surrounding towns for their efforts following the chaotic night in the Merrimack Valley.

I have a minute and no words to express the pride admiration and thanks for the first class professionalism of my department and all those departments far and near who have helped and continue to help in Lawrence’s extreme time of need. THANK YOU firefighters EMTS police = #1 — Chief Moriarty (@Bfmorty) September 15, 2018

Eversource said Friday it would be weeks, not days, to fully restore gas service in the region.

More than 100 gas technicians were deployed throughout the night and into Saturday to make sure each home is safe to enter. No one in the area should turn on their gas unless a crew turns it on for them.

Even after residents return and their electricity is restored, gas service won’t be turned on until technicians can inspect every connection in each home.

Thousands of customers are without power in the region. National Grid said power has been restored to 6-8 percent of customers across the Merrimack Valley. The company aims to restore electricity to the majority of customers on Saturday.

There will be two National Grid community assistance vans out on Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. One will be on 1st and Main Street in North Andover and the other on Main Street in Andover.