BREAKING NEWS:Man Killed By Shark Off Cape Cod
Filed Under:Local TV, Merrimack Valley Explosions, NTSB

LAWRENCE (CBS) – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators are working to develop a complete timeline of what led up to Thursday’s gas explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley, but have found no evidence the incident was intentionally caused.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said on Saturday that a “pressure increase” was reported at the pipeline controller’s console in Columbus, Ohio. The pipeline controller will be interviewed.

“What was their reaction to the pressure increase? That’s precisely what we want to find out,” Sumwalt said.

ntsb NTSB: No Evidence Merrimack Valley Explosions Were Intentionally Caused

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt. (WBZ-TV)

Sumwalt said there are a variety of items the investigation looks to uncover, including safety protocols, a timeline of events, and any reports of gas odors in the last three weeks.

The “probable cause” of the incident will not be determined until a later date, Sumwalt said. He added that an “approximate cause” will be known relatively soon.

“We have no evidence at this time that there is anything nefarious, anything suspicious, anything intentional associated with this disaster,” Sumwalt said.

Sumwalt said pipeline investigations usually last 12-24 months.

“We want to find out what happened so that other communities don’t have to go through the devastation that has occurred in this area,” Sumwalt said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s