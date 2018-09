LAWRENCE (CBS) – A new gas leak has been reported in Lawrence on Saturday morning while firefighters and utility crews were combing the area checking gas valves following explosions and fires in the city on Thursday.

The latest gas leak was confirmed on South Broadway near Salem Street just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

A strong odor of gas was reported in the area. Firefighters are stopping people from walking in the area.

No further information is currently available.