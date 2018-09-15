BREAKING NEWS:State Of Emergency After Merrimack Valley Explosions
BOSTON (AP) — The recount of a tight Democratic congressional primary in Massachusetts is continuing through the weekend.

Secretary of State William Galvin has announced that — due to the gas explosions and power outages in Lawrence — the city’s recount will now take place at the city’s Guilmette School Saturday at 9 a.m.

The recount in Andover will go on as planned Saturday at the School Department Building at 8 a.m. Lowell’s recount is set for Sunday at 9 a.m. at Lowell High School.

Daniel Koh was trailing Lori Trahan by 122 votes out of more than 88,000 cast in the district’s 37 cities and towns in the 10-way primary to replace Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas, who’s not seeking re-election.

The winner will face Republican Rick Green in November.

