BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man was bitten by a copperhead snake while leaving a Braintree hotel, police said.

The unidentified man was leaving a hotel on Wood Road when the snake bit him on Thursday night.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Saturday.

The Environmental Police responded to the scene and took the snake.

“Just another reminder that wildlife is among us,” Braintree Police said on Facebook. “Should you encounter a snake, slowly create distance and if needed, call police.”