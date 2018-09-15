BREAKING NEWS:Man Killed By Shark Off Cape Cod
BRAINTREE (CBS) – A man was bitten by a copperhead snake while leaving a Braintree hotel, police said.

The unidentified man was leaving a hotel on Wood Road when the snake bit him on Thursday night.

He was sent to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Saturday.

venomous snake braintree Police: Man Bitten By Venomous Snake While Leaving Braintree Hotel

Police say a copperhead snake bit a man in Braintree. (Photo credit: Braintree Police)

The Environmental Police responded to the scene and took the snake.

“Just another reminder that wildlife is among us,” Braintree Police said on Facebook. “Should you encounter a snake, slowly create distance and if needed, call police.”

