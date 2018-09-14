BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to last season’s AFC Championship Game in Foxboro, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared a few words on the field at Gillette Stadium.

Their exchange is fresh on the mind of Brady, who looked back at the moment in a pump-up video he posted to his Instagram account ahead of New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Jags down in Jacksonville.

“I think you’re there and you’re just kind of feeling out everything; feeling out the scene, the situation, the stadium,” Brady said in the video. “Feeling out the other team, see where they’re at. And that’s the first time you get to look at your opponent in the eye and I think that’s the point you realize, ‘OK, this is the kind of game it’s going to be.’ And once you take the field it’s like you’ve kind of entered the arena. That’s when you get your time to go out and show everyone what you got.”

Ramsey has had a lot to say about the Patriots since they send the Jaguars home last postseason. He has especially taken aim at All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowksi, saying he isn’t as good as people say he is (a comment he clarified on Thursday). Fittingly, Brady put in a picture of Gronk into his pump-up video.

And that’s about as much “trash talk” as you’ll get from the Patriots leading up to this one. They’re going with their usual “kill ’em with kindness” approach, sending nothing but praise Jacksonville’s way. Gronkowski didn’t say too much earlier this week when asked about Ramsey’s offseason comments, but did say they’ll give him a little extra motivation on Sunday.

As for Brady, Ramsey went pretty easy on him when he broke down every quarterback in the league, placing the future Hall of Famer in the “doesn’t suck” category.

Usually when an opposing player has a lot to say about the Patriots leading up to a matchup, the team makes it a point to go after them on the field (remember Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteeing a win over the then-perfect Patriots in 2007?). Ramsey is a little different, given he’s actually one of the best cornerbacks in the game and usually backs up whatever smack he talks.

It should all make for an incredibly entertaining and competitive AFC Championship rematch on Sunday afternoon.

