LAWRENCE (CBS) – An infrared camera used in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter helped detect a gas leak, likely preventing “another catastrophic event” in Lawrence.

After a series of gas explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley on Thursday, the State Police Air Wing unit was providing “overwatch support” around 11 p.m.

Trooper Eric Fairchild, who is the mission’s tactical flight officer, was using the helicopter’s Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera when he noticed something under the pavement at the intersection of Broadway and Andover Street.

The Lawrence Fire Department was alerted and found a major gas leak.

“Through their attention to detail, the crew of MSP Air 5 likely prevented another catastrophic event,” State Police said.