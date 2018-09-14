WATCH LIVE:Lawrence Mayor Rivera On Columbia Gas Response To Explosions
LAWRENCE (CBS) – An infrared camera used in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter helped detect a gas leak, likely preventing “another catastrophic event” in Lawrence.

After a series of gas explosions and fires in the Merrimack Valley on Thursday, the State Police Air Wing unit was providing “overwatch support” around 11 p.m.

msp2 Infrared Camera Detected Gas Leak, Likely Preventing Another Catastrophic Event

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter helped firefighters track down a gas leak under the road. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Trooper Eric Fairchild, who is the mission’s tactical flight officer, was using the helicopter’s Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera when he noticed something under the pavement at the intersection of Broadway and Andover Street.

The Lawrence Fire Department was alerted and found a major gas leak.

“Through their attention to detail, the crew of MSP Air 5 likely prevented another catastrophic event,” State Police said.

