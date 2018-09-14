BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is urging residents of the Merrimack Valley not to turn their own gas back on a day after dozens of explosions and fires were reported in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Merrimack Valley Explosions: What We Know

Baker said the state is providing “every resource available” after a problem with a high pressure gas line created widespread issues Thursday. One person died after a chimney fell onto a car in Lawrence with an 18-year-old inside.

“This will not be an easy process and we ask for continued patience,” Baker said.

The governor said after once the area is rendered safe, focus will turn to investigating exactly “what occurred and who should be held accountable.”

An NTSB team is arriving in the area Thursday around noon to begin its investigation.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said residents of South Lawrence not to return to their homes until they receive word that it is safe.

“We are not allowing residents back into their homes,” Rivera said, who added that firefighters and gas crews are going house to house.

“We need to clear homes of gas, we need to clear homes of possible dangers.”

Anyone whose gas has been shut off should call Columbia Gas to have it returned to service.

“Under no circumstances should you turn the gas back on,” said MEMA director Kurt Schwartz.

If a customer smells an odor of natural gas, they should leave the area immediately, move to a safe location, call 911 and the Columbia Gas emergency number at 1-800-525-8222.