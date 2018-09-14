LAWRENCE (CBS) – Many people lost their homes in the gas line fires and explosions in the Merrimack Valley, including a Lawrence police officer.

Officer Ivan Soto was working Thursday, responding to the fires, when his own house went up in flames from a gas explosion. Neighbors told WBZ-TV he drove home to make sure his daughter who had been in the house was okay. She went to a neighbor’s home for help. Officer Soto then evacuated all of his neighbors and left his home burning so he could back on duty. Firefighters were so tied up with the other fires in the city, they couldn’t get to Soto’s house in time to save it.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for him and his family, hoping to raise $10,000 for them.

The person who created the page wrote that Soto just became a police officer earlier this year and his wife had just opened her own hair studio. The couple has two teenage daughters.

Neighbors say it is tough to look at this Lawrence police officer’s home. They say he was on duty and pulled up to make sure his daughter, who was home at the time, was ok @wbz then he helped evacuate all his neighbors and went back to work. pic.twitter.com/VOjbLXBTjZ — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 14, 2018

If you’d like to donate visit gofundme.com/help-the-soto-family