BREAKING NEWS:70 Gas Explosions, Fires In Lawrence, Andover, North Andover
Filed Under:Andover, Merrimack Valley explosions

ANDOVER (CBS) – After thousands of people across South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were evacuated from their homes Thursday, the process started overnight of allowing some of those residents home.

About 8,000 people in the three communities were forced from their homes when an emergency situation with gas lines made it unsafe for them to stay. Approximately 70 explosions and fires broke out, nearly simultaneously, in homes serviced by Columbia Gas. One young man died, and more than a dozen others were injured.

Early Friday morning, some residents in Andover were told they could return to their homes. People who live south of the intersection of Rt. 28 and Salem Street in Andover were allowed to return, after it was determined that area was unaffected by the gas line danger.

Residents whose gas was turned off were warned not to turn it back on, but rather wait for a technician to safely return service.

About 1,800 Andover residents in the area north of Rt. 28 and Salem Street were advised not to return home. Crews are going door to door in that area, with fire and police personnel, to turn off gas at each of those homes.

