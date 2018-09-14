BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Jaguars could both be without their starting running backs for Sunday’s clash in Jacksonville.

Rex Burkhead was listed as questionable on New England’s Friday injury report after dealing with a concussion all week. Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette, who left the Jags’ Week 1 win over the New York Giants with a hamstring injury, is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt.

Not having Burkhead, who was limited during Friday’s practice, would be a big blow to New England’s backfield. They lost Jeremy Hill for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in the season opener against the Houston Texans, leaving just James White, rookie Sony Michel (also questionable for Sunday with a knee injury) and newcomer Kenjon Barner on the depth chart. Fullback James Develin could also see a bump in playing time if Burkhead can’t go on Sunday.

In addition to Burkhead and Michel, the Patriots listed tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and defensive back Keion Crossen (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday’s game. All four players were limited in Friday’s practice.

One notable player who wasn’t listed on Friday injury report was Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister, who could make his season debut against the Jags after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Fournette was the only player listed on Jacksonville’s injury report.

