WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox proposed move to Worcester, Massachusetts, has taken a significant step forward with approval from the city council.

The Worcester City Council on Wednesday approved a proposal and financing plan negotiated by City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. by a 9-1 margin.

The council also gave initial approval to loan orders totaling more than $100 million for the construction of a 10,000-seat ballpark that will be the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate beginning with the 2021 season.

A rendering of the new Worcester Red Sox stadium. (Courtesy: Worcester Red Sox)

Councilor At-Large Kathleen Toomey called the team’s move a “dream come true.”

Councilor-at-Large Konstantina Lukes cast the lone vote in opposition, saying she did not feel the council had enough information to take a vote at this time.

PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino thanked the council.

