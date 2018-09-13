BOSTON (CBS) – A student was stabbed Thursday morning at a middle school in Roslindale.

The incident was reported in a bathroom at Washington Irving Middle School on Cummins Highway just before 9:30 a.m. The stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two students.

Boston Public Schools said the students are believed to be between 13-14 years old. One of the students suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The school was placed in safe mode following the stabbing. School officials said there was no threat to anyone else at the school.

Boston Police remain on scene in addition to crisis counselors.