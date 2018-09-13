LAWRENCE (CBS) – Large sections of multiple communities were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a series of explosions and fires. Here is the latest:
• Sections of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover impacted
• The issue is related to a high pressure gas main, possibly over-pressurized
• All residents in that region served by Columbia Gas told to evacuate
• Dozens of fires reported in homes in the region
• 39 Fires extinguished in Andover alone
• Evacuation centers: Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, North Andover Middle School and High School
• FBI is on scene “as we normally would be” for multiple explosions
• Residents in Lawrence can call 211 for information
• At least 4 people injured, including 1 firefighter
• Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill line suspended beyond North Wilmington
• All off ramps from I-495 between Exits 42-45 are closed; on ramps remain open
Blue house is Jefferson St in Lawrence. Mount Vernon area.