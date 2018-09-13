BREAKING NEWS:Multiple Gas Explosions In Lawrence, Andover, North Andover
Filed Under:Andover, gas explosions, Lawrence, Merrimack Valley, Methuen, North Andover

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Large sections of multiple communities were evacuated Thursday afternoon after a series of explosions and fires. Here is the latest:

• Sections of South Lawrence, Andover and North Andover impacted
• The issue is related to a high pressure gas main, possibly over-pressurized
• All residents in that region served by Columbia Gas told to evacuate
• Dozens of fires reported in homes in the region
• 39 Fires extinguished in Andover alone
• Evacuation centers: Andover Senior Center and Youth Center, North Andover Middle School and High School
• FBI is on scene “as we normally would be” for multiple explosions
• Residents in Lawrence can call 211 for information
• At least 4 people injured, including 1 firefighter
• Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill line suspended beyond North Wilmington
• All off ramps from I-495 between Exits 42-45 are closed; on ramps remain open

Comments
  1. Heather Hoskison says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Blue house is Jefferson St in Lawrence. Mount Vernon area.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s