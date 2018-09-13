BOSTON (CBS) — The Jaguars’ most important offensive player will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s clash of AFC titans in Jacksonville.

That’s the word straight from the mouth of Leonard Fournette, who missed practice Thursday for the second consecutive day as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He suffered that injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Giants, forcing him out of the game prior to halftime. He had rushed for 41 yards on nine carries and picked up 14 yards on three receptions prior to the injury.

But Fournette spoke to the media Thursday, saying that he’s progressing and that he feels good about his chances to play Sunday.

Jags RB Leonard Fournette on his hamstring injury and Sunday availability: “I started running on it today (he didn’t practice). It feels good. So that’s progress. We’ll see. It’s a gametime decision… I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 13, 2018

Leonard Fournette says he “most definitely” could play Sunday even if he doesn’t practice this week, noting that he’s prepping off the field as if he will. The main test will come Friday, according to coach Doug Marrone. But Fournette’s tone is reason for optimism, no doubt. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 13, 2018

Fournette’s importance to the Jaguars cannot be overstated, as he rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while also making 36 receptions for 302 yards and another touchdown. His 10 touchdowns were twice as many as any other Jaguar and accounted for more than 25 percent of all of Jacksonville’s offensive touchdowns.

If Fournette can’t play, the Jaguars will depend on T.J. Yeldon as the primary running back. He rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries last week. In a limited role last year, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry on his 49 rushes during the season, finding the end zone twice. Yeldon also caught 30 passes for 224 yards last year. He ran for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ playoff victory in Pittsburgh before rushing for 25 yards on five carries in the loss in New England.