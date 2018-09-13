Comments
METHUEN (CBS) – The MSPCA is opening its doors to any animals affected by fire and gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley Thursday night.
Thousands of people in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were asked to evacuate after there were dozens of explosions and fires.
MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen has staff on hand to help people with pets that require overnight shelter. People can call 978-687-7453 or show up at Nevins Farm at 400 Broadway.
Additionally, anyone who needs free emergency shelter or care for their animal that may have been injured in a fire can go to the MSCPA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston at 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain.