LAWRENCE (CBS) – Several fires are burning in the Lawrence area after a reported issue with a high pressure gas main.

Massachusetts State Police and the Fire Marshal’s office says they are responding to multiple suspected gas explosions and fires in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. No injuries have been reported.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says the issue appears to be in the southeast part of the city. He says all residents in that part of the city should evacuate their homes if they smell gas.

WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex says Andover Police sent out an automated phone call telling residents to evacuate their homes and turn off the gas.

Video from SkyEye shows at least four buildings on fire on different streets in Lawrence. It appears most of the fires began in the basements of the buildings.

Columbia Gas services the lines that are affected. The State Fire Marshal’s office says National Grid is also responding to area.

