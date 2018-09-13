Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Famed Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy said his treatments are “going well” just over a month after he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer for a sixth time.
Remy, 65, announced his latest diagnosis in August. The NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox second baseman had just completed his previous round of lung cancer treatment in January.
On Thursday, Remy thanked fans for their support.
Remy has been away from the booth since his latest cancer diagnosis, and will remain sidelined through the end of the season.