BOSTON (CBS) – Famed Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy said his treatments are “going well” just over a month after he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer for a sixth time.

Remy, 65, announced his latest diagnosis in August. The NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox second baseman had just completed his previous round of lung cancer treatment in January.

On Thursday, Remy thanked fans for their support.

Just a message to all those who have sent cards and letters. I have received so many it is impossible to respond but all are read. You are the best. Treatment is going well and so are the Sox. Thanks again — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) September 13, 2018

Remy has been away from the booth since his latest cancer diagnosis, and will remain sidelined through the end of the season.