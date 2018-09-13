BOSTON (CBS) – Little Cayleigh Gilroy knows what it’s like to travel like a princess.

The 4-year-old from Clinton, Mass. received the royal treatment Thursday morning on her way to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish. She and her parents arrived in style at Logan International Airport, where they were dropped off in a limousine.

Cayleigh, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at just 16 months old, is done with her treatment and is doing well now, her parents said.

“She came out on top and is doing wonderful, so we couldn’t be more happy!” Cayleigh’s mother said.

At the airport, Cayleigh’s mother asked her: “Where we going?”

An energetic Cayleigh responded: “Disney! Disney World!”

Cayleigh spent time relaxing before her flight, at a Disney princess-themed sendoff party complete with a “castle” at the airplane gate, a “carriage” filled with cupcakes and decorated pink balloons, and even her own throne.

The celebration was made possible by Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, an organization that grants wishes for sick children, and the American Airlines Something mAAgic Foundation.

“Definitely a good way to kick off a fun week, going to Disney World,” said Cayleigh’s father, Patrick Gilroy.

Although Cayleigh feels a lot better now, she will still have checkups and will be monitored for cancer.

“Cayleigh and her family have dealt with a critical illness which can create a lot of fear and anxiety, and we hope wishes will really eliminate a lot of that, and bring back some of that normalcy and return of childhood,” said Jordan Salvatoriello of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

After she arrives in Florida, there are more surprises waiting for Cayleigh.

She’ll join 18 other Make-A-Wish children from the United States for a welcome party and special celebration and she’ll get VIP treatment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.