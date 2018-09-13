Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority employee is accused of stealing more than $450,000 from fare collection boxes he was in charge of fixing.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says 55-year-old Stephen Fagerberg, of Dedham, was indicted Thursday on charges of larceny over $1,200 in a continuous scheme.

Transit Worker Stole $450,000 In Fares, Prosecutors Say

Stephen Fagerberg (Photo Courtesy: MBTA Transit Police)

When Fagerberg was arrested in June, authorities said he stole more than $80,000 over several months. Prosecutors say a subsequent investigation found he stole more than $450,000.

Fagerberg’s lawyer, Sam Higer, declined to comment.

Prosecutors say authorities began investigating Fagerberg in April and planted marked bills in fare collection boxes he serviced. Prosecutors say Fagerberg deposited those marked bills into his personal account.

The MBTA said in June that Fagerberg had been suspended without pay.

