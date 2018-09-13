Check out Phantom Gourmet’s favorite spots for pancakes in the video above. Below, find Hoodline’s picks for the best breakfast in Medford.

MEDFORD (Hoodline) – Looking for a tasty breakfast or brunch just outside of Boston? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Medford, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Magnificent Muffin & Bagel Shoppe

Photo: Meg Q./Yelp

Topping the list is Magnificent Muffin & Bagel Shoppe. Located at 491 High St., it is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Medford, boasting 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

Locally owned and operated, this spot makes fresh muffins in flavors like blueberry apple, lemon poppy and pistachio, and it’ll even grill them for you. Bagels like the onion, asiago and cinnamon raisin can be had with cream cheese or can be made into any number of breakfast sandwiches. Coffee is from 100-year-old New England Coffee roasters.

2. Lantana Cafe

Photo: Alyssa B./Yelp

Next up is Lantana Cafe, a Mediterranean place that serves weekend brunch at 417 Salem St. Offerings include Benedicts like the Florentine with spinach, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and hollandaise sauce, and frittatas, including one with olives, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers and cheese.

There are also breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and omelets. The rest of the day, you’ll find kebabs and hummus, as well as panini, pasta and pizza from a brick oven. With four stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Classic Cafe

Photo: Michelle A./Yelp

For breakfast any day of the week, stop by Classic Cafe at 174 Spring St. Yelpers give the popular choice 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.

Breakfast includes sweet options like apple cinnamon, chocolate chip and coconut banana pancakes, French toast and waffles. There are also numerous Benedicts, and specialty dishes like the Irish burrito (eggs, french fries, bacon and cheddar in a flour tortilla) and a bagel or English muffin with smoked salmon, cream cheese and egg white. It also serves a lunch menu of classic diner fare.

4. Cafe Deia

Photo: Kurt K./Yelp

Cafe Deia is another go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. It serves espresso drinks, smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices to go with its mostly classic breakfast fare.

The long list of breakfast sandwiches includes one with sausage, eggs, peppers, onions and cheese, and another with pineapple, bacon, egg and cheese, all served on one of the many breads. There are also omelets, waffles and oatmeal, along with breakfast burritos and a breakfast panini on ciabatta. Head over to 394 Main St., Suite B, to try it for yourself.

5. Jim’s Market

Photo: Justin B./Yelp

Finally, check out Jim’s Market, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned shop is known for a large breakfast sandwich, known as the B-Boy, made with egg and cheese plus ham, bacon, sausage, turkey or roast beef, with or without hash browns, often topped with barbecue sauce, and served on a submarine roll.

The rest of the menu is of various hot and cold subs. To drink, there are numerous flavored coffees and a cooler full of milk, juice and soft drinks. You can find Jim’s Market at 463 Fulton St.