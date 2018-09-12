(MARE) – Gabriella, who likes to be called Gabby, is a smart and creative girl of Caucasian descent. She enjoys reading, movie nights, and taking care of animals. Gabby is also artistically talented and enjoys creative outlets. Gabby is an honor roll student, and gets along well with her peers and teachers at school. She has demonstrated the ability to adjust well to new environments and has a positive attitude.

Ready for adoption, Gabby will thrive in a family of any constellation that can provide her with structure, love and commitment. She will do best as an only-child. It is important for Gabby to maintain a connection with her maternal grandparents and biological siblings, whom she currently visits with monthly.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.