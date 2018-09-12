WAREHAM (CBS) — A couple who was arrested for shoplifting Tuesday night told officers they needed the clothing for a court appearance, Wareham Police say. Heather Murphy, 25, and Jason Willoughby, 33, were leaving Walmart around 10 p.m. when police responded to a shoplifting in process.

According to police, Willoughby had shoes stuffed into his pants and had other stolen items in his car. After being confronted, Murphy began to hand back the clothing hidden in her handbag and that’s when she told them about their upcoming court appearance.

Both of them are expected to appear in Wareham District Court Wednesday. Willoughby is charged with shoplifting, third offense and Murphy is charged with shoplifting.