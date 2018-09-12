BOSTON (CBS) — Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley announced Wednesday that he will retire effective September 26. Conley will be joining Mintz Levin Strategies as a special counsel.

The resignation comes a few months before the end of his fourth term. He announced in February that he would not seek re-election for a fifth term this year.

During his announcement, Conley thanked his friends, others in the district attorney’s office, and his wife of 25 years.

He also showed support for the Democratic Nominee for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “If she’s elected the Suffolk County D.A.’s Office succeeds, and if the Suffolk County D.A.’s Office succeeds, the city of Boston succeeds. So if she’s elected in November, I’m going to work with her 100 percent to get her off to the right start,” Conley said.