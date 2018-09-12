BOSTON (CBS) — The Jaguars didn’t have Leonard Fournette on the practice field on Wednesday, but the Patriots were also without one of their top running backs when they practiced in Foxboro.
Running back Rex Burkhead missed Wednesday’s practice session due to a concussion, presumably suffered during Sunday’s win over the Texans. Burkhead carried the ball 18 times for 64 yards, while making one reception for five yards in that win. Burkhead played consistently throughout the game, and he ran the ball four times on the Patriots’ final drive in the fourth quarter.
With Burkhead’s status unknown and with Jeremy Hill out for the year, a brighter spotlight shines on rookie Sony Michel. The first-round pick participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday, after he limited all of last week and was inactive for Sunday’s game due to a knee ailment.
Here’s the complete injury report for both the Patriots and Jaguars on Wednesday:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead – Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring
RB Sony Michel – Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
T Marcus Cannon – Calf
DB Nate Ebner – Knee
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Leonard Fournette – Hamstring
C Brandon Linder – Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins – Core Muscle Injury
OL Jeremy Parnell – Knee
LB Telvin Smith – Back
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Leon Jacobs – Ankle
WR Jaydon Mickens – Knee