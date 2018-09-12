BOSTON (CBS) — The Jaguars didn’t have Leonard Fournette on the practice field on Wednesday, but the Patriots were also without one of their top running backs when they practiced in Foxboro.

Running back Rex Burkhead missed Wednesday’s practice session due to a concussion, presumably suffered during Sunday’s win over the Texans. Burkhead carried the ball 18 times for 64 yards, while making one reception for five yards in that win. Burkhead played consistently throughout the game, and he ran the ball four times on the Patriots’ final drive in the fourth quarter.

With Burkhead’s status unknown and with Jeremy Hill out for the year, a brighter spotlight shines on rookie Sony Michel. The first-round pick participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday, after he limited all of last week and was inactive for Sunday’s game due to a knee ailment.

Rookie RB Sony Michel (knee) spoke with Patriots reporters Wednesday for the first time since early August, and said, "I’m doing all I can to prepare, whatever coach’s plan is. I don’t know what his plan is, but my mindset is to prepare as if I’m playing.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2018

Here’s the complete injury report for both the Patriots and Jaguars on Wednesday:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rex Burkhead – Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

RB Sony Michel – Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Marcus Cannon – Calf

DB Nate Ebner – Knee

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Leonard Fournette – Hamstring

C Brandon Linder – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins – Core Muscle Injury

OL Jeremy Parnell – Knee

LB Telvin Smith – Back

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Leon Jacobs – Ankle

WR Jaydon Mickens – Knee