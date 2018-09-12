Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – A new study in the Lancet finds that milk really does a body good.

Researchers found that eating more dairy is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, including whole-fat dairy foods like whole milk and full fat yogurt.

Researchers surveyed more than 130,000 people in 21 countries over about nine years. They found that compared to people who don’t eat dairy, those who consume up to three servings a day have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and premature death from cardiovascular disease.

Most experts recommend people get 2-4 servings a day of low or non-fat dairy, saying whole fat dairy has too much saturated fat. But this study suggests whole fat dairy should not be discouraged and that there may be additional nutrients in some types of saturated fat.

That said, always follow your doctor’s nutritional advice.

