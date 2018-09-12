EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly drove up to an 11-year-old girl walking home from school and asked her if she wanted a ride.

The incident happened after the girl got off her school bus at about 3:20 p.m. on Thayer Ave in East Bridgewater Wednesday afternoon.

A woman told police she watched as a man in a silver sedan approached her daughter twice.

The mother and daughter did not know who the man was. He turned around in a driveway after the girl’s mother began taking photos. The vehicle is believed to be a silver 2016-2018 Honda Civic.

The man is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s with a beard and a medium build, who was wearing a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Bridgewater Police.