MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The state attorney general’s office and city police chief announced Wednesday that 26-year-old Paul Dimick has been charged with reckless second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Lee.

Lee was shot late Friday morning and died at a hospital. His death set off a manhunt and the city’s SWAT team blocked off several blocks.

Dimick was also arrested on one count of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

