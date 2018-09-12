BOSTON (CBS/AP) — An Iberia Airways flight from New York to Madrid, Spain was forced to make an emergency landing at Logan Airport overnight.

Iberia flight 6252 left John F. Kennedy International Airport around 9 p.m. Tuesday About 90 minutes into the flight passengers said one of the engines lost power.

“We were going and we were going at a steady altitude and I noticed one of the engines stopped running,” passenger Elsa Kendrick told WBZ-TV. “They said that we lost power in one motor, that there was an issue or something. And then we turned around and started heading back to Logan.”

“(The) captain said there is a problem with the engine. We are returning to Boston,” said passenger Francisco Fortes.

The Airbus A350-900 landed safely at Logan and none of the 265 passengers were hurt. Some were given hotel vouchers, others slept on cots overnight at the terminal. The rest were put on buses for the five-hour trip back to New York.

State police were stationed at the airline’s counter trying to keep passengers calm, but one man said it was a chaotic scene when they finally got some information.

“People were clearly frustrated. The police had to get involved at the counter when people were trying to figure it out because it was Spanish and English announcements and one girl spoke only Italian and another girl fainted when she was waiting to see what was going to happen,” passenger Zack Guzman told WBZ.

There has been no comment yet from Iberia, the FAA or Massport, which runs Logan Airport.

