BOSTON (CBS) — A wet/dry vacuum has been recalled because of a shock hazard to its users.
Emerson Tool Company recalled the RIDGID NXT HD06000 and HD09000 Wet/Dry Vacuums before there were any injuries reported.

The vacuums were sold exclusively at Home Depots nationwide from March through July 2018.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring.

recall Wet/Dry Vacuums Sold At Home Depot Recalled Due To Shock Hazard

The RIDGID NXT HD06000. (Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

If you own one of the affected vacuums, stop using it immediately and contact Emerson Tool Company for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

