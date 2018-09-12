BOSTON (CBS) –When the Red Sox are done playing baseball, Fenway Park will once again transform into a winter sports extravaganza.

If you enjoyed the Big Air event that Fenway hosted in 2016, you’re really going to like what they have planned for February. The famous ballyard is set to host the Boston Red Bull Crashed Ice event from Feb. 8-9, featuring the extreme sport, ice cross downhill.

Ice cross downhill first started in 2001, and this year’s event will bring some of the toughest and fastest skaters in the world to Fenway Park as they battle for victory in down a steep ice track. The races feature four skaters at a time, going down the track shoulder-to-shoulder while reaching speeds up to 50 MPH. It should provide quite the rush for the Fenway faithful looking to keep warm in the chilly winter months.

The 2000-foot ice track will start in the right field bleachers will weave across the entire baseball field, full of narrow turns, jumps and rollers. Fittingly, the track will round the infield bases and finish at home plate. Construction is set to begin sometime in January.

The Boston Red Bull Crashed Ice event is part of the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship. It will include Men’s and Women’s divisions, a junior competition and a high-flying freestyle trick competition. An event schedule will be released later this fall.