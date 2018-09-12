Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Next time, it might be a good idea to finish that Friendly’s ice cream before hitting the road  to Burger King.

The Bridgewater police tweeted an entertaining log report Tuesday from an incident that occurred on Sept. 1. They said a caller reported a car swerving, slowing down and speeding.

The reason for the erratic driving turned out to be truly unique.

“Operator was eating a Friendlys ice cream cone while en route to Burger King,” police tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times. Police did not say if the driver was cited.

