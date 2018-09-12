BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Next time, it might be a good idea to finish that Friendly’s ice cream before hitting the road to Burger King.

The Bridgewater police tweeted an entertaining log report Tuesday from an incident that occurred on Sept. 1. They said a caller reported a car swerving, slowing down and speeding.

The reason for the erratic driving turned out to be truly unique.

9/1/18 7:49pm Cell call reports car is swerving over the center line and

driving erratically. The vehicle would slow and speed up for no reason. Party checks out ok. Operator was eating a Friendlys ice cream cone while en route to Burger King. — Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) September 12, 2018

“Operator was eating a Friendlys ice cream cone while en route to Burger King,” police tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times. Police did not say if the driver was cited.