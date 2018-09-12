BOSTON (CBS) – Hot 96.9 personality Ramiro Torres is poking a little fun at a police investigation centered on his radio station’s mail room.

On Tuesday, 30 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside a box at the Dorchester building. Employees say the box could have been sitting there for weeks before it was opened.

“It was like super, super tightly sealed,” Torres said.

Boston Police arrived on the scene to discover 20 bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. They forwarded it to the State Lab for testing.

Torres took a picture of the pot and asked his fellow hosts to guess what it was on the air. Now, he says everyone has a theory about where the weed came from and why it was delivered to the Morrissey Boulevard address.

“If I see somebody who looks a little nervous, a little extra sweaty, a little mad, I’m going to pull them aside and tell them to tell me the story,” Torres said.

Boston Police would only confirm that the package filled with weed was not addressed to any employees of the station.