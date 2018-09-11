ELECTION RESULTS:New Hampshire Governor, U.S. House Races
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ken MacLeod, Natick, Natick Police

NATICK (CBS) – Natick Police are searching for a group of vandals armed with BB guns who have been taking out windows.

As Steve Strout surveyed the holes in his window on Nolin Street, he recounted how he and his wife were watching TV Saturday night when someone with a BB gun opened fire.

“One of the bullets if it had penetrated both panes of glass would have missed my wife by an inch,” Strout said.

bb3 Vandals Armed With BB Guns Target Natick Homes

Alleged BB gun vandal in Natick (Surveillance image)

On Porter Street, the holes are much bigger, but the story is the same. Police say three teens on bikes have done thousands of dollars in damage in recent days, shooting out house windows in West Natick, apparently with a BB pistol capable of cutting through one pane of glass but not two.

No one has been hurt but it certainly scared Kathleen Leombruno when the cycling trio shot at her SUV as she drove down her street on Sunday afternoon. “It’s shocking and it’s just kind of bizarre,” said Leombruno. “It’s just bizarre. I’m not surprised.”

bb2 Vandals Armed With BB Guns Target Natick Homes

Alleged BB gun vandal in Natick (Surveillance image)

Police have recovered two bikes and scoured them for prints but they’re hoping someone will recognize the teens from surveillance pictures captured by a nearby business.

Neighbors want the trio held accountable for the damage which they argue goes beyond a pointless prank.

“Frustrating though that once upon a time when you did mischief you’d throw an egg or two at a house,” Strout said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s